Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 12,809 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

