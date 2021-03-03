Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.