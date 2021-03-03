AMG National Trust Bank Sells 190 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,978 shares of company stock worth $3,362,834. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

