AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 28.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.13.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

