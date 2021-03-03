AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $227,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

