AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

PFFD opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

