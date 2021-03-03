AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.