Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.23. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,714. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

