American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

AMT traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $205.23. 68,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

