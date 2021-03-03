American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Software were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in American Software by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $648.14 million, a P/E ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.