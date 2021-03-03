American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in American River Bankshares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

