American Money Management LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.13. 21,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.39 and its 200 day moving average is $364.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

