American Money Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

