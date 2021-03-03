American Money Management LLC Acquires 9,208 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.1% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,980. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

