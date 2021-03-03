American Money Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $303.22.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

