American Money Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.95 on Wednesday, hitting $392.80. 17,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.