American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $33.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

