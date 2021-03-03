American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of AEL opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

