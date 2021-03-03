America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

