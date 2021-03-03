Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 6.4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.72. 812,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 475,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 662,292 shares of company stock worth $36,772,472. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

