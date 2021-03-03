Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Decreased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

