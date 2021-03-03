Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.20

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 3149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

