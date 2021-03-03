Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $25.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,049.86. 41,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,729.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

