Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.54

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 138816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

