Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,862 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.