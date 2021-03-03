Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.42

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.42 and traded as high as C$40.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 515,565 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.84.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.42. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.