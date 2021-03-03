AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of CBH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,680. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

