Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

