Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.20 Million Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 9,529.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of BeyondSpring worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

