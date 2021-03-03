Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991,571 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

