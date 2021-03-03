AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

AWF stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

