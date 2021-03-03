Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $571.29 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $571.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00263832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.06 or 0.01991664 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,637,438 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

