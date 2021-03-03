Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.55

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.55 and last traded at $85.55, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

