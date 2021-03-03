Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.54. 601,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 937,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The stock has a market cap of $630.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

