Ajay Sabherwal Sells 10,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FCN stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

