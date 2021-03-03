Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $266.00. 1,140,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,580. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.04 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

