Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ANZFF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
About Air New Zealand
