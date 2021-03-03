Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.20. 868,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 825,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

