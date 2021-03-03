Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.