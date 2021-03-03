Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,393,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,852,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

