AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

