Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $50.29

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.29, but opened at $47.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.