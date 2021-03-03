Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AGK opened at GBX 817 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 730.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

