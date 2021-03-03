AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$7.06. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 184,873 shares.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

