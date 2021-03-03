Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.