AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACY stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 239,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,694. AeroCentury has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

