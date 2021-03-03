AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

