Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

