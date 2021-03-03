Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $14.85 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

