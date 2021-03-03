Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

AEGXF stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

